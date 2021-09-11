TVS Motor Company Expands Presence in South Africa, to Launch Several New Models

Indian automaker TVS Motor Company has announced their new distribution partnership with ETG Logistics (ETGL), expanding and strengthening its presence in South Africa. TVS Motor Company ranks amongst the top five two-wheeler companies in the world with a presence in over 70 countries across Africa, South East Asia, the Indian Sub-Continent, Latin America and the Middle East. ETGL is a division of ETG (Export Trading Group) – a global conglomerate present in 48 countries with expertise across various industries.

ETGL will operate 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in South Africa as part of this partnership. The company will also support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management (CRM), including the assembly set-up and training centre in Johannesburg.

TVS Motor Company will launch products such as the TVS Apache series, TVS HLX series, TVS Ntorq 125 and TVS Duramax Cargo in South Africa. The premium motorcycle series, TVS Apache, will cater to the aspirations of the customers and the TVS HLX will provide last-mile connectivity for both personal commute and commercial delivery segments. TVS Ntorq 125, a Bluetooth-enabled scooter, will address Gen Z’s style, performance and technology promise, as per the company. TVS also says that the three-wheeler Duramax Cargo will carve a niche segment in the delivery space with an economical TCO offering.

R Dilip, President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to partner with the reputed global conglomerate, ETGL, to expand our presence in South Africa. ETGL comes with rich experience, deep understanding and vast knowledge of the market. South Africa is an important market for us, and ETGL’s extensive distribution network, along with our shared ethos and values, makes them the ideal strategic partner. This association with ETGL is a significant step towards expanding TVS Motor Company’s market presence in Southern Africa, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark.”

Rajeev Saxena, Director, ETGL, said, “We are excited to announce our partnership with TVS Motor Company. This partnership will be instrumental in bringing a range of mobility solutions to address specific requirements of different customer groups in the country. The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined with our strong understanding of the market will definitely create an impact in mobility space in South Africa.”

