TVS Motor Company Expands Presence in UAE, Opens Dealership in Dubai

TVS Motor Company has announced its new distribution partnership with Public Motors; part of Ghaf Investments L.L.C, in the United Arab Emirates. The new dealership spans 2000 sq. ft. and is situated along the Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai. Apart from hosting a range of two-wheelers, the showroom will also provide spare parts and feature a service facility.

TVS Motor Company will launch the new 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 along with the TVS Apache RTR range including the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and TVS Apache RTR 180. The Company will also introduce two scooter models in the UAE – the TVS NTORQ 125 (disc) and the TVS WEGO. The commuter segment will be addressed by the TVS HLX 150, HLX 100 and HLX 125.

Through this showroom, TVS Motor Company will introduce diverse product offerings that will cater to both the personal commuting and the delivery segments in the United Arab Emirates.

R Dilip, Executive Vice President - International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to expand our presence in the UAE market with Public Motors and the reputed Ghaf Investments L.L.C. This association is a strategic step towards expanding TVS Motor Company’s market presence, driving innovation through best-in-class products and setting a customer experience benchmark. The marquee showroom demonstrates our continued commitment to the UAE and will offer a wide range of products across segments to delight our customers.”