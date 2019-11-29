TVS Motor Company Inaugurates New Flagship Showroom in Guatemala City

TVS Motor Company has announced the opening of its new flagship showroom in Guatemala City. In line with the global standards of TVS Motor Company, this flagship showroom will be one of the largest TVS-exclusive stores in Central America. The first of three upcoming flagship showrooms, the store will showcase the technology and quality prowess synonymous with TVS Motor Company. It will be equipped with complete service and spare support which will serve as a benchmark for all retail outlets of the company in Guatemala and El Salvador.

TVS Motor Company will also launch four new aspirational products, premium motorcycle such as TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with smart scooter TVS NTORQ 125.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. R Dilip, Executive Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company said, “Today, we are delighted to consolidate our presence in the region with the opening of this flagship showroom, in association with CADISA. The showroom will be aligned to the global quality benchmark that TVS Motor Company is associated with in over 60 countries and is a demonstration of our commitment to the market. We will also be launching four aspirational products for the market which range from a 310cc super-premium motorcycle to a 125cc performance scooter with connected technology. These products will address the specific needs of customers across different segments and are sure to carve a niche for themselves in the market.”

Adding to this, Lic. Jorge Siekavizza, Senior Director - CADISA “We at CADISA are happy to commence this partnership with the inauguration of the flagship showroom in Guatemala City. We will follow this with two more flagship stores and support with end-to-end service, spare and support in the region. Our customers can be assured of world-class products and experience from TVS Motor Company, with the support of CADISA.”

CADISA is representing brand TVS across Guatemala and El Salvador. TVS Motor Company will also be present in 17 multi-brand outlets and over 150 retail stores across Guatemala. CADISA will also operate over 25 TVS service outlets to ensure complete service and spare support. The range of two-wheeler and three-wheeler offerings will be supplemented with attractive retail finance schemes.

