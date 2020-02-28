TVS Motor Company Inaugurates New Showroom in El Salvador

TVS Motor Company has announced the inauguration of its new flagship showroom in El Salvador. This flagship showroom will be a distinctive store in Central America. The new showroom will showcase the technology and quality prowess synonymous with TVS Motor Company. It will be equipped with complete service and spare support which will serve as a benchmark for all retail outlets of the company in El Salvador.







TVS Motor Company launched six new products for their customers namely, super-premium motorcycle TVS Apache RR 310, premium motorcycles TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Race Edition, TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0. and NTORQ 125.







Commenting on this occasion, R Dilip, Executive Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company said, “Today, we are optimistic about consolidating our presence in Central America with the help of our distributor CADISA. We have inaugurated our flagship showroom, aligned to the global quality benchmark that TVS Motor Company is associated with in over 60 countries. We have also launched six aspirational products which will be supported by a sales network of over 30 outlets. These products will address the specific needs of customers across different segments and are sure to carve a niche for themselves in the market.”







Elaborating on the association Lic. José Roberto Paredes, Senior Director – CADISA said, “Our association with TVS Motor Company has resulted in bringing superior quality products to El Salvador. We are happy to launch TVS Motor’s flagship showroom and introduce six new products in the El Salvador region. The technology and quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined together with our network facility will definitely create an impact in El Salvador.”







CADISA is representing brand TVS Motor Company across Guatemala and El Salvador. TVS Motor Company will also be present in 100+ multi-brand outlets and over 150 retail stores across Central America. The range of two-wheeler offerings will be supplemented with attractive retail finance schemes.

