Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

TVS Motor Company Launches new TVS Sport 100 cc Motorcycle in Sri Lanka

The TVS Sport comes with an All-Gear Electric start, 5-step adjustable shock absorber at the back and a 100cc DURALIFE engine that delivers 7.6 hp.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 8:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
TVS Motor Company Launches new TVS Sport 100 cc Motorcycle in Sri Lanka
The TVS Sport comes with an All-Gear Electric start, 5-step adjustable shock absorber at the back and a 100cc DURALIFE engine that delivers 7.6 hp.
Loading...

TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS Sport in Sri Lanka. At the launch event, R. Dilip, Senior Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to bring our popular motorcycle TVS Sport to Sri Lanka. The TVS Sport caters to a robust customer base of close to 2.5 million customers globally. In Sri Lanka, where two-wheeler mobility is on a rise, TVS Sport is the ideal motorcycle to traverse long distance with excellent fuel efficiency. The motorcycle is a blend of style and comfort thus making it a complete package for the customers in our key international market, Sri Lanka”.

Adding to that, SV Nana Rau, Director Operations of TVS Lanka said, “We are happy to add the 100cc economy motorcycle TVS Sport to the extensive TVS Lanka product portfolio in Sri Lanka. The motorcycle will be available in over 400 touchpoints across the country with state-of-the-art service and spare facilities. We are confident it will find favour with customers.”

The TVS Sport comes with an All-Gear Electric start, 5-step adjustable shock absorber at the back and a 100cc DURALIFE engine that delivers 7.6 hp. It further delivers on the safety aspect with the inclusion of Synchronized Braking Technology (SBT), a joint braking system that activates the front and rear brake simultaneously, thus providing better braking control and minimising the chances skidding.

The Econometer feature allows the rider to ride in Economy mode (Green) for the best mileage and Power Mode (Yellow) for the best power. The motorcycle has sporty graphics, long seat, 3D Chrome logo. the motorcycle is available in colour selection of Black Blue, Black Red and Volcano Red.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram