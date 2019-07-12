TVS Motor Company Launches new TVS Sport 100 cc Motorcycle in Sri Lanka

TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS Sport in Sri Lanka. At the launch event, R. Dilip, Senior Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company said, “We are delighted to bring our popular motorcycle TVS Sport to Sri Lanka. The TVS Sport caters to a robust customer base of close to 2.5 million customers globally. In Sri Lanka, where two-wheeler mobility is on a rise, TVS Sport is the ideal motorcycle to traverse long distance with excellent fuel efficiency. The motorcycle is a blend of style and comfort thus making it a complete package for the customers in our key international market, Sri Lanka”.

Adding to that, SV Nana Rau, Director Operations of TVS Lanka said, “We are happy to add the 100cc economy motorcycle TVS Sport to the extensive TVS Lanka product portfolio in Sri Lanka. The motorcycle will be available in over 400 touchpoints across the country with state-of-the-art service and spare facilities. We are confident it will find favour with customers.”

The TVS Sport comes with an All-Gear Electric start, 5-step adjustable shock absorber at the back and a 100cc DURALIFE engine that delivers 7.6 hp. It further delivers on the safety aspect with the inclusion of Synchronized Braking Technology (SBT), a joint braking system that activates the front and rear brake simultaneously, thus providing better braking control and minimising the chances skidding.

The Econometer feature allows the rider to ride in Economy mode (Green) for the best mileage and Power Mode (Yellow) for the best power. The motorcycle has sporty graphics, long seat, 3D Chrome logo. the motorcycle is available in colour selection of Black Blue, Black Red and Volcano Red.