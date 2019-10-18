Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

TVS Motor Company Launches Racing Performance Gear at 2019 MotoSoul

The TVS Racing Performance Gear will be available in select TVS Motor dealerships across the country and official website.

News18.com

Updated:October 18, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
TVS Motor Company Launches Racing Performance Gear at 2019 MotoSoul
TVS Performance Gear. (Image courtesy: manav Sinha/News18.com)

TVS Motor Company, at its maiden annual event for racing enthusiasts – MotoSoul 2019 launched the TVS Racing performance Gear. It combines premium build quality with stylish new-age urban design.

MotoSoul 2019, a two-day event, which was attended by over 2,500 people, is a congregation of Apache Owners Groups (AOGs) as well as riding enthusiasts from across the globe making it an ideal platform to launch the TVS Racing Performance Gear.

MotoSoul will be an annual event with MotoSoul 2019 being the first edition. Speaking at the launch, Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Racing, since 1982 has always been driven by its RACING DNA and youthful passion. TVS Racing inspired brands such as TVS Apache series and TVS NTORQ 125 have become the preferred ride of the youth and racing enthusiasts. This tribe is growing fast not only in India but across the world and they have turned out in large numbers for the very first MotoSoul. The launch of TVS Racing Performance Gear would promote passionate young riders to ride responsibly. The passion for riding within our young audience keeps pace only with their keen sense of style to which the urban wear range caters. This will enhance brand intimacy with both serious racers and young enthusiasts alike. Three decades of unleashing RACING DNA makes this is yet another significant milestone.”

TVS Racing Performance Gear will be available in two categories:

-- Riding Gear: Helmets, Riding Jackets, Riding Pants, Riding Gloves, and Riding Boots.

-- Urban/Casual Wear: T-shirts, Urban Jackets, Urban Pants, Rain Wear, Casual Boots, Bag Packs, Caps, and Sunglasses.

The TVS Racing Performance Gear will be available in select TVS Motor dealerships across the country and online at www.accessories.tvsmotor.com.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
