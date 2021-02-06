TVS Motor Company Likely to Launch a New 310cc Bike this Year, Could be an Adventure-Tourer

TVS Motor Company is reportedly planning to launch a 310-cc motorcycle, which will be the fourth product to be jointly developed by BMW Motorrad and TVS. The two auto majors partnered for an alliance to produce low-cost motorcycles for India and other markets. They launched as many as three new motorcycles, two of them - G 310 R and G 310 GS - are sold under BMW’s label, while the Apache RR 310 is sold by TVS.

The Indian motorcycle giant’s flagship model Apache RR 310 is in the Indian market and the bike's popularity seems to grow by the day. TVS’ Apache RR 310 recorded a 132 per cent YoY growth in December 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The entire package includes the handsome looks, comfortable ergonomics, powerful engine as well as premium quality, which seems to work well in the sports bike segment.

Recently, TVS updated its Apache 310 with Bharat Stage VI compliance and the automaker could start with a 310-cc naked sports bike or an adventure tourer. The new iteration is expected to share its powertrain with the Apache RR 310, while there could also be a range of other commonalities.

In an interview held in December 2020, KN Radhakrishnan, President and CEO of TVS Motor Company, hinted that TVS could launch a new motorcycle based on the 310-cc platform, possibly by next year i.e. 2021. It will be the fourth product that will be co-developed by BMW Motorrad and TVS Motors.

However, only time would reveal if the upcoming motorcycle will be a naked streetfighter or if the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer would introduce it as an adventure tourer following the latest trends. The new bike may come equipped with the same 312.2-cc reverse inclined liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, as the Apache RR 301. It also may be coupled with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch as standard.

The engine outputs 34 PS of maximum power at 9,700 RPM, along with 27.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm. The Apache RR 310 also gets ride-by-throttle, which has helped the Indian manufacturer offer four different ride modes. Other cosmetic additions include dual projector LED headlamp, LED tail lamp, a dual seat set-up, an inverted cartridge telescoping front fork with front and rear petal disc brakes.