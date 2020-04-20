TVS Motor Company Manufactures Over One Million Face Masks to Help Covid-19 Warriors

TVS Motor Company has undertaken a number of initiative to do its bit during the COVID-19 crisis that has gripped the country. In the same breath, the company has manufactured and distributed over one million face masks to healthcare workers and essential service providers across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

As the number of cases continues to increase in the country, the acute shortage of protective equipment is the most concerning issue. In addition to the same, the company has also distributed over 3.2 lakh food packets that were at its pantries of Hosur and Padi plants.

The Chennai-based company has also dispatched disinfectant spray canon-equipped vehicles covering over 3,800 villages so far. The company has also set up exclusive helplines for its employees to address queries. The company has also developed a dedicated mobile app called TVS-ICE or In Case of Emergency, to fulfil any requirement of its employees, be it medical, cash or health-related.

As automakers suffer a major decline due to the outbreak, TVS Motor Company pulled a major move by acquiring Norton Motorcycle for Rs 153 Crores. Limited (in administration) through one of TVS Motor’s overseas subsidiaries. This will be one of the most interesting acquisitions of a storied motorcycle maker in recent times and comes at a time when businesses are finding it to hard to sustain due to COVID-19 impact on economy.

Also Watch:

