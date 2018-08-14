TVS Motor Invests in Electric Bike Maker Ultraviolette Automotive

Electric mobility solutions provider Ultraviolette Automotive said it has received Rs 6 crore funding from TVS Motor Company. The additional investment as part of Series A round will be deployed for continued product engineering and further expansion of core R&D team and facility, Ultraviolette said in a statement.The Bengaluru-based startup is engaged in developing electric mobility solutions and is building an electric motorcycle equivalent to conventional bikes in 200-250cc segment. "We see immense promise in Ultraviolette Automotive's vision of bringing innovative and sustainable electric vehicles in India," TVS Motor CFO K Gopaladesikan said.In a short span, the startup has made significant progress in its product engineering, he added. Ultraviolette Founder and CEO Narayan Subramaniam said the company is building a high-performance electric motorcycle which will be enabled with features such as onboard diagnostics, preventive maintenance, and ride customisation."With this investment, we are looking to ramp up the development of high-end electric powertrains, battery modules and connected technology," Ultraviolette Founder and CTO Niraj Rajmohan said. Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp has also made investments in Bengaluru-based startup Ather Energy, which had in June launched two electric scooters priced up to Rs 1.25 lakh.