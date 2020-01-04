TVS Motor Launches Ntorq 125 Race Edition in Sri Lanka

TVS Motor Company today launched the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition. The Race Edition comes with Signature LED DRLs and LED Headlamp. Additionally, it is equipped with the Hazard lamp which can be enabled by a red-coloured hazard switch. The vibrant chequered flag graphics along with the ‘Race Edition’ emblem on the scooter accentuates the TVS Racing pedigree. The scooter comes in a three-tone combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic red colour.

Commenting on the launch R Dilip, Executive Vice President International Business, TVS Motor Company, said: “Since its launch, TVS NTORQ 125 has become a darling of its Gen Z customers in Sri Lanka. Apart from its striking appearance and the TVS SmartXonnect feature, it is the performance which has been the hallmark of the TVS NTORQ 125 experience. The scooter is built on a rich pedigree of 37 years of TVS Racing and the Race Edition is launched to celebrate the same. Today over four lakh youthful consumers across the globe are proud NTORQians and with this launch, we are confident of growing this tribe from strength to strength".

Ravi Liyanage, CEO – TVS Sri Lanka, said “The launch of TVS NTORQ 125 has witnessed a huge turn around in the Sri Lankan scooter market. The scooter has become an immediate favourite and we are sure the Race Edition will satisfy customers seeking an element of thrill and wanting more from the scooter.”

TVS NTORQ 125 is paired to an exclusive application, TVS Connect and the race edition users can access special race-inspired User Interface. Launched in September 2018, the scooter has witnessed immense response from its target audience: Gen Z. The two-wheeler comes with the state-of-the-art CVTi-REVV 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine, that churns out 6.9kW at 7500 rpm / 9.4 PS at 7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 5500 rpm.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.