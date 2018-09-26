English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TVS Motor Launches Star City+ Variant in India at Rs 52,907
The TVS Star City is a 110cc motorcycle which comes with synchronised braking technology (SBT) and dual tone mirrors.
TVS Star City. Representative image. (Photo: TVS)
TVS Motor Company launched a new variant of its commuter motorcycle brand TVS Star City+ for the festive season, priced at Rs 52,907 (ex-showroom Delhi). The 110cc motorcycle comes with synchronised braking technology (SBT) and dual tone mirrors.
SBT is a joint braking system that activates the front and rear brake simultaneously, thus providing superior braking control and minimising skidding to ensure the safety of the rider. TVS Motor Company is the only manufacturer to offer this technology in the 110cc motorcycle segment.
TVS Motor Company had recently announced the TVS Ntorq 125 crossing the 1 lakh sales mark. The brand has also introduced a new colour – Metallic Red ahead of the festive season. TVS Ntorq 125, which was launched in February 2018, has been developed based on the TVS Racing pedigree and comes with the CVTi-REVV 3 Valve engine.
Apart from this, TVS Motor Company had also announced a partnership with Torino Motors to strengthen its presence in Mexico. As part of the partnership, in the first year Torino Motors, which is a subsidiary of Groupo Autofin, will open 40 exclusive stores for TVS Motor Company in the country for distribution of two-wheelers.
