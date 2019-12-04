TVS Motor Record 16 Per Cent Sales Decline in November with 2.66 Lakh Units Sold
In spite of registering a sales decline TVS Motor Company registered a 27 per cent growth in exports at 74,060 units compared to 58,476 units in November 2018.
TVS Motor Company on Monday reported 16.64 per cent decline in total sales in November at 2,66,582 units. The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 3,19,965 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement. Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,49,350 units as against 3,07,142 units in November 2018, down 18.81 per cent.
Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,91,222 units last month as compared to 2,60,253 units in November 2018, down 26.52 per cent, it added. Shifting of Diwali season to the earlier month and planned adjustment of BS-IV stocks is reflecting in the sales growth difference between November 2018 and November 2019, it said. Total exports, however, grew 27 per cent to 74,060 units last month as compared to 58,476 units in November 2018.
