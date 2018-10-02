English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TVS Motor Reports 18 Percent Increase in September Sales
TVS Motor's total exports grew 20 percent to 61,192 units in September as against 50,971 units in the year-ago month.
TVS Ntorq 125. Representative image. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
TVS Motor Co reported 18 percent rise in sales at 4,23,978 units in September as against 3,59,850 units in the same month last year. Total two-wheeler sales grew 17 percent at 4,10,696 units last month as compared to 3,50,854 units in the year-ago month, TVS Motor said in a statement.
Domestic two-wheeler sales were up 18 percent at 3,61,136 units last month as compared to 3,07,160 units in September last year, it added. Scooter sales were at 1,42,562 units last month as against 1,21,601 units in September 2017, a growth of 17 percent.
Motorcycle sales increased 16 percent to 1,66,489 units last month as compared to 1,43,923 units in September 2017, it said. The company's total exports grew 20 percent to 61,192 units in September as against 50,971 units in the year-ago month, the company said.
