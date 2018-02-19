TVS Ntorq 125 First Ride Review - India's First Performance Scooter

TVS Ntorq 125 SmartXonnect feature helps the user to sync his smartphone with the scooter. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/ News18.com)

TVS Ntorq 125 design takes inspiration from stealth aircraft. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/ News18.com)

TVS Ntorq 125 signature ‘T’ LED tail lamps. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/ News18.com)

TVS Ntorq 125 underseat storage. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/ News18.com)

TVS Ntorq 124.79cc engine. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/ News18.com)

Initially regarded as boring and utility only vehicle segment - Scooters are fast evolving as fun products. TVS Motors, India’s foremost two-wheeler manufacturer has invested a lot in the scooter segment and given the recent shift from utility only product to fun-filled product, TVS has now launched their own version of a fun-filled scooter and it’s called the Ntorq 125.Priced at Rs 58,750 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Ntorq 125 sits roughly 1,000 bucks below the segment leader Honda Activa 125. But what differentiates the new Ntorq 125 from the Activa 125 is the fact that TVS is calling it a performance scooter. We tested the scooter at the company’s in-house race track to test how good their claim is!In a day and age where manufacturers use the word ‘all-new’ to denote everything from new stickering to the additional features, TVS Ntorq 125 is definitely pretty new. The TVS Ntorq 125 is introduced with Bluetooth connectivity, which works in relation to a specific Ntorq mobile application that is currently available only on the Google Play Store.The new Ntorq also has a fully-digital speedometer which boasts of 55 features including navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport. The SmartXonnect feature syncs the smartphone with the scooter and helps to record minutest of details on your smartphone that may be useful in future.With all these features TVS has also focused on the safety perspective. On the TVS Ntorq 125, the rider can see the caller ID on the speedometer while the phone is charging inside the boot. This feature helps the rider to see who’s calling and pull over to answer if the call is necessary.Talking about the design, the company claims that the Ntorq 125 takes inspiration from the design of a stealth aircraft. The scooter has been created by the TVS keeping the millennial in mind, which the company calls ‘generation Z’. At the front, the new Ntorq 125 gets aggressively styled headlamp cluster with Batwing styled daytime running lights (DRL). The small indicators at the front help the scooter to maintain a perfect design balance.At the rear end, the scooter gets the signature ‘T’ LED tail lamps, sporty stub muffler and split grab rail. The split tyre rear fender along with afterburner style rear vents helps Ntorq to gain more points on the performance scooter element. The large 12-inch diamond cut alloy wheels with bold chunky tyres adds to the sporty element of the scooter.But what the scooter lacks in the design element is practicality! Anyone who is looking only at the performance element would rather go for a bike but a person who is keen to buy a scooter always have that utility factor in mind where the Ntorq 125 lags behind. The space on the floorboard and underneath the seat is very less and it can’t even store a single full-faced helmet. This is a surprise considering the Ntorq is competing against the giants of Mahindra Gusto and Honda Activa, all of which are high on practicality.The new TVS Ntorq 125 is powered by a 124.79cc single cylinder engine that pushes out 9.4 PS of power at 7500 RPM and 10.5 Nm of torque at 5500 RPM. The claimed top speed for this scooter by TVS is 95 km/h. TVS also claims 0-60 km/h time in 9 seconds. On the move, the scooter is a surprise as the acceleration from knot to 60 is simply startling!Once you hit 75 kmph, the scooter starts to settle in and pulls to its top speed relatively more gently. The 22mm Roto petal front disc brakes does an incredible job and suspension on the scooter provides a sense of security while riding on the bumpy roads. The TVS track has one challenging right-hand corner that lasts forever, but the scooter’s handling was impeccable enough to overcome the curve smoothly.The TVS Ntorq 125 pretty much delivers on almost all the expectations from a performance scooter. Yes, it has its own shortcomings, but when you consider the price tag that it comes with, the Ntorq becomes a great value for money performance package. Hence, you simply cannot miss out on this one!