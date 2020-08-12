TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition BS-VI Launched in Yellow Colour Option at Rs 74,365

The Race Edition of the TVS Ntorq 125 has got a new colour option in its lineup in the form of a yellow and black paint scheme. This adds on to the already existing red and black colour option and costs an identical Rs 74,365 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition comes with signature LED DRLs and LED headlamp. Additionally, it is equipped with a hazard lamp which can be enabled by a red-coloured hazard switch. On the outside, the scooter gets a chequered flag graphics along with the ‘Race Edition’ emblem.

The Ntorq 125 can be paired to an exclusive application – TVS Connect and the race edition users can access special race-inspired User Interface. The two-wheeler comes with a 124.79cc engine that makes 9.4 PS of power at 7500 RPM and 10.5 Nm of torque at 5500 RPM.

Other changes include a body-coloured panel that sits between the side panels and the Ntorq continues to be the only scooter in its segment to offer a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth Connectivity.