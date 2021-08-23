TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition Launched in Bangladesh, First Connected Scooter in Segment

TVS Motor Company, has launched the TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition in Dhaka. This also marks the launch of an exclusive technology platform – TVS SMARTXONNECTTM - making it Bangladesh’s first Bluetooth connected scooter.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. R Dilip, President – International Business, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Motor Company has always placed utmost importance on developing products with best-in-class technology to cater to the aspirations of our customers. With the launch of TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition, we are bringing an attractive, innovative and advanced product for the youth of Bangladesh. The scooter has become a favourite among Gen Z across the globe and with its performance, style and technology, we are confident that it will carve a niche in the scooter segment of the country.”

Mr. J. Ekram Hussain, Managing Director, TVS Auto Bangladesh said, “We are delighted to introduce the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition in Bangladesh today. The smart scooter promises to create a best-in-class ownership experience. TVS NTORQ 125 is a one-of-its-kind offering, designed to meet the desires of the youthful customers.”

TVS NTORQ 125 gets the new generation CVTi-REVV 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine that churns out 9.4 PS and 10.5Nm of torque. The additional valve in the engine accentuates the performance of the scooter which boasts of a top speed of 95 kmph and an excellent acceleration of 0-60 kmph in 9 seconds.

TVS NTORQ 125 premieres the TVS SMARTXONNECTTM, an innovative Bluetooth-enabled technology which is paired to an exclusive TVS Connect mobile App which can be downloaded from google play store. TVS SMARTXONNECTTM enables a host of first-in-segment additions to the fully digital speedometer, which boasts of 55 features including navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport.

