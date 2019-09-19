TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition Launched in India at Rs 62,995
The Ntorq 125 can be paired to an exclusive application – TVS Connect and the race edition users can access special race-inspired User Interface.
TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition. (Image source: TVS)
TVS Motor Company has launched the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition in India at Rs 62,995 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Race Edition now comes with Signature LED DRLs and LED Headlamp. Additionally, it is equipped with the Hazard lamp which can be enabled by a red-coloured hazard switch. On the outside, the scooter gets a chequered flag graphics along with the ‘Race Edition’ emblem. The scooter comes in a three-tone combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic red colour.
Commenting on the launch, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “Since its launch, TVS NTORQ 125 has become a darling of its Gen Z customers. Their love is demonstrated in huge measure on their social media handles, especially Instagram. Apart from its striking appearance and the TVS SmartXonnect feature, it is the performance which has been the hallmark of the TVS NTORQ 125 experience. The scooter is built on a rich pedigree of 37 years of TVS Racing and the Race Edition is launched to celebrate the same. Today, nearly 4 lakh youthful consumers are proud NTORQians and with this launch, we are confident of growing this tribe from strength to strength. We shall also be opening pre-booking online for the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition in select cities.”
The Ntorq 125 can be paired to an exclusive application – TVS Connect and the race edition users can access special race-inspired User Interface. The two-wheeler comes with the state-of-the-art CVTi-REVV 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine, that churns out 6.9kW at 7500 rpm / 9.4 PS at 7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 5500 rpm.
