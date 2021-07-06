TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP Launched at Rs 83,275 in India, Comes With Voice Assist Feature

TVS Motor Company has launched the Ntorq 125 Race XP with new additions to its SMARTXONNECTTM connectivity platform, its renewed drive train with Ride Modes and weight reduction. The scooter now boasts of a first-of-its-kind Voice Assist feature. This covers various connectivity functions, including mode change, navigation, console brightness adjustment and DnD. It brings a new set of benchmarks to get the Indian two-wheeler industry on the accelerated path of connected mobility.

In terms of mechanicals, the power delivery is enhanced, thanks to significant improvements in the gas flow dynamics and combustion. The new toggle ride modes allow the rider to access additional delivery from the vehicle on demand. In addition, with the use of advanced engineering polymers, high strength steel and alloy steel, the TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP is lighter, too, which adds to the performance and drive quotient.

The TVS SMARTXONNECT will now accept over 15 different voice commands, ranging from launching navigation to changing modes, through any connected Bluetooth listening device. The riders can now control several settings through voice interaction while they are on the road. The TVS Connect App is updated with a refreshed UI & UX and boasts of a ride mode-based live dashboard that complements the consumer’s riding style. The Bike overview section gets a major update with the addition of a graphical representation of performance parameters. The navigation function now comes with much needed Save address function, making it easy to navigate to regular routes.

The scooter comes with Race Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi) engine that churns out 10.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm torque. Customers also have an option of choosing between two Riding modes, Race mode and Street mode. The Race mode allows riders to experience the accentuated performance of the scooter on highways, with a top speed of 98 kmph and an excellent acceleration. The Street mode, on the other hand, is for ideal city commute and traffic conditions. When activated, it increases mileage.

