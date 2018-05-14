TVS Ntorq 125 Review – Good Value for Money Sporty Scooter

TVS Ntorq 125 has a sporty stance. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

TVS has finally entered the 125cc scooter segment with the Ntorq 125. Interestingly, the company has taken a different approach. Now, you would usually expect a company to make a scooter which cuts corners in terms of features in order to have a lucrative price tag and that scooter’s biggest selling point, almost always, is the kind of fuel efficiency it claims. And this is where the Ntorq 125 breaks the monotony.As per the company, the scooter has been derived from a race track and promises to give you the feel of a sporty scooter over anything else. Now, making a performance machine and maintaining an attractive price tag, especially when it’s your first product in the segment is a thin line to tread. But, has TVS managed to walk the talk, and is it worth your money? We find out in this review.TVS says that the scooter is meant for youngsters and as a part of that approach, TVS has given the Ntorq a sharp design – and the star attraction is the rear section of the scooter. It gets a T-shaped LED tail light which is flanked by faux vents which take design inspiration from a stealth fighter jet. The rear mudguard is heavily designed and at the top of the tail lamp, there is a split grab rail as well. All in all, the rear section should have been too cluttered but surprisingly, in the flesh, it does not feel so. Instead, it makes for one of the best looking scooters in the segment, at least when you look at it from the back.From the front, well, the story isn’t the same. Perhaps it could have used a bit more drama to keep up with the heavily-worked upon the rear section, but still, it does look neat and clean. It misses out on an LED headlamp cluster and gets LEDs only as Daytime Running Lights (DRL). From the side, it does look sporty and the stubby muffler actually looks and sounds quite good. The exhaust note has a unique baritone to it and usually, the scooters in this segment don’t sound this good.The fit, finish and the quality of materials used is top notch and bonus marks to TVS for the extra attention to detail given to the scooter. This includes the likes of the carbon-fibre-like panels on the handlebar, contrast stitching on the seat and including an engine kill switch and the external fuel cap in the scooter.So yes it is sporty but how is it to ride?The engine on the TVS Ntorq is a 125cc unit with a 3 valve head which helps it feel a bit less strained at higher RPM. It makes 9.4 PS of power and 10.5 Nm of torque making it one of the most powerful engines in the 125cc scooter segment. But here’s the thing, it is only about a horsepower more than the competition and the difference is, realistically, not as evident as one would think.The difference, however, is evident in the way the NTorq 125 rides which have to be one of the best in the segment. It comes with 12-inch alloy wheels both front and back and wear chunky tyres which have all the grip you would need. Then, there’s the gas-charged rear mono-shock suspension and the telescopic suspension at the front – which make way for a planted ride. They are stiff, yes, but not crazy hard which would have made going over patchy roads a concern, and that’s a very good balance struck by TVS. There’s also a large 220mm front disc brake which has great bite and feedback. The rear, though, gets a drum brake but it too is impressive. Topping it all, the Ntorq’s biggest disadvantage is also its advantage which is its weight. At a kerb weight of about 116 kilos, it is not exactly a light scooter but then it also helps in not upsetting the Ntorq when it comes across road undulations.The TVS Ntorq 125 is not short in terms of practicality either. There is a fairly large 22-litre under seat storage capacity which should be able to fit in most full-face helmets. The clever bit, though, is the fact that the compartment storage comes with a built-in light which also houses a USB port to charge your electronic devices. The scooter also boasts of an all-digital instrument cluster which is easy to read and has good visibility even in direct sunlight.Interestingly, the Ntorq also has Bluetooth connectivity on offer. It pairs with your phone through an app to notify you of things like incoming calls, SMS, navigation and also, the app itself lets you know quite a lot about the scooter’s statistics as well.But the Ntorq did leave a bit left to desire. First and foremost, there is no cubby hole or a compartment space in the front to keep your knick-knacks. There is a hook, yes, but it’s not enough. The footboard space on the Ntorq is decent at best and we wished that the 5-litre fuel tank was a bit bigger.But, at the end of the day, the TVS Ntorq comes with a long list of features and offers a sporty ride quality which is one of the best in the segment. It also looks great and given the price tag of about Rs 59,650 (ex-showroom, Delhi), it is also priced well.To sum it up in short, all of the characteristics and features mentioned above makes it one of the best value for money scooters in the 125cc segment in India right now. And if you are on the lookout for something that does the usual and yet feels different from other scooters, then you should definitely consider the TVS Ntorq 125.