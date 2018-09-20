English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TVS Ntorq 125 Scooter Crosses 1 lakh Sales Milestone, Gets New Metallic Red Colour
TVS says that within 6 months of the launch, the scooter has witnessed 22 lakh visits on the website and consistent enquiries across dealer channels as well as social media platforms.
TVS Ntorq 125. Representative image. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
TVS Motor Company has announced that the TVS Ntorq 125 has crossed the 1 lakh sales mark. The brand has also introduced a new colour – Metallic Red ahead of the festive season. TVS Ntorq 125, which was launched in February 2018, has been developed based on the TVS Racing pedigree and comes with the CVTi-REVV 3 Valve engine.
Commenting on the milestone, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS Ntorq 125, our first 125cc scooter, is also India's first Bluetooth connected scooter. The GenZ, our intended audience, has responded with love to this new offering. They not only took the TVS Ntorq 125 to their homes but gave it a pride of place across their social platforms. This kind of brand love early on is remarkable and redoubles our enthusiasm to live up to the faith of our consumers."
The CVTi-REVV 124.79cc engine in the Ntorq, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine that churns out 6.9kW@7500 rpm / 9.4 PS @7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm@5500 rpm. The Ntorq also boasts of a 95 kmph top speed.
The company says that TVS SmartXonnect equipped Ntorq enables a host of first-in-segment additions to the fully digital speedometer, which has 55 features including navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport.
The Ntorq is available in Matte Yellow, Matte Green, Matte Red and Matte White colours options. In April 2018, the brand introduced the Metallic series which includes Metallic Blue, Metallic Grey.
