1-min read

TVS Ntorq 125 Scooter Launched in Nepal at NPR 2.25 Lakh

The TVS Ntorq 125 was launched at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Auto Show 2018 held in Kathmandu.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2018, 5:07 PM IST
TVS Ntorq 125. (Image: Ayushmann Chawla/ News18.com)
Chennai-based TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of its scooter model TVS Ntorq 125 in Nepal priced at 2.25 lakh Nepalese rupee. The 125cc scooter, which will be available in disc brake version, was launched at the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Auto Show 2018 held in Kathmandu, the company said in a statement.

"With the launch of TVS Ntorq 125, we have developed an attractive, feature-rich product for the young scooter buyers in Nepal," a company spokesperson said. The TVS Ntorq 125 is equipped with TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth-enabled technology which is paired to an exclusive Ntorq mobile App which can be downloaded from Google play store, the company said. Apart from the new launch, TVS' portfolio in Nepal includes Apache range of motorcycles and other scooter models such as Jupiter, WEGO along with 200cc three-wheeler TVS King petrol version.

you can read our review of the TVS Ntorq 125 here.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
