TVS Ntorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Inspired by Marvel's Avengers Launched in India at Rs 77,865

TVS Motor Company has launched the Ntorq 125 SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel’s Avengers at Rs. 77,865 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Company has associated with Disney India’s consumer products business to introduce a special SuperSquad edition of the Ntorq 125.

The SuperSquad Edition will comprise three new offerings, namely Invincible Red, Stealth Black, and Combat Blue inspired by Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America respectively. The edition brings forth finer nuances associated with each Marvel Super Hero through the product design.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are excited to launch the TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition inspired by Marvel’s Avengers. With this association, our common Gen Z consumers can ‘Play Smart. Play Epic’. We have all had our favourite Super Hero, with whom we relate. We find ways to celebrate this relationship. The TVS NTORQ 125 SuperSquad Edition, gives new expression to this ageless fascination. The initial feedback has been nothing short of EPIC. We are sure that this too will be a blockbuster!”

The SuperSquad logo and the iconic Avenger’s ‘A’ are prominently placed on the front panel, leg shield, and below the speedometer.

TVS NTorq 125 Stealth Black. (Image source: TVS)

Stealth Black

Inspired by Black Panther, the scooter sports elements from the Black Panther suit as a large part of the decals. For enthusiasts, it packs more surprises with the signature salute Wakanda Forever and the inclusion of the number 66 (1966), denoting the year when the character was introduced in the Marvel Universe.

TVS Ntorq 125 Invincible Red. (Image source: TVS)

Invincible Red

Inspired by Iron Man, the Iron Man helmet is embossed on the leg shield, while the arc reactor finds its way to both panels. There is a Mark XXIX encryption on both panels which signifies Fiddler, Iron Man’s 29th suit, along with the number 63 (1963) indicating the year when the character was introduced in the Marvel Universe.

Combat Blue

Inspired by Captain America, the scooter gets the blue, white, red colour tone associated with the First Avenger. True to the character, it sports the number 41 (1941), the year when Captain America was introduced in the Marvel Universe. The shield is at the front of the scooter and the edition flaunts Super Soldier on both panels with pride.

The TVS Connect App of the SuperSquad Edition is powered by SmartXonnect and will come with customised UI, inspired by the characters. The app opens with the silhouette of the respective characters and then important elements such as Captain America’s shield, Iron Man’s suit and Black Panther’s eyes along with the character crest are consistent across the app interface.