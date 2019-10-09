TVS Offering Motorcycles with Benefits Worth Upto Rs 5,000 This Festive Season

Like every other year, the onset of the festive season has encouraged numerous automakers to announce attractive offers to lure in the customers. Amidst a slum in the auto industry, automakers have been banking heavily on the coming few months for a sales recovery. In light of the same, TVS has announced attractive offers on the Apache series, commuter motorcycles, and their scooter portfolio.

For its flagship offering, the Apache RR 310, TVS is offering its Limitless Assist – Roadside assistance (RSA) program that covers unlimited kilometres for all buyers. The assistance will be provided to all the buyers for free for a year. It can be renewed for Rs 999 post that. The company is also offering a pan-India low-EMI scheme of Rs 4,444 per month.

The entire Apache RTR 200 4V range will now be available with a cashback of Rs 5,000 for buyers making a purchase through an ICICI credit card. Similarly, for the RTR 160, 160 4V and the RTR 180, a five-year OD insurance savings of up to Rs 8,800 is being offered on a cash purchase. In addition to this, the company is also offering a low down-payment scheme beginning from Rs 10,999 at a rate of interest of 8.2 per cent for the RTR 160 and RTR 160 4V.

In select regions, TVS is also offering the Radeon at a low down-payment of Rs 5,999 and a 6.99 per cent ROI. The Victor can be availed with a low down payment of INR 7,999 or a benefit of INR 2,500 on making the payment in cash. The StaR City+ is being offered across India at a low down-payment of Rs 7,555 at 3.99 per cent ROI. Meanwhile, the Sport asks for a down-payment of Rs 2,999 and benefits of Rs 1,500 on cash payment.

In select regions, the TVS Ntorq 125 is being offered with a low EMI scheme starting at Rs 1,900. Meanwhile, the Jupiter Base, Jupiter ZX and Jupiter Classic and the recently launched Jupiter Grande are being offered at a low down-payment scheme beginning at Rs 3,990 with 3.99 per cent ROI and an exchange bonus of Rs 4,000.

The Scooty Pep+ is being offered at a low down payment of Rs 3,250 with 3.99 per cent ROI while the Zest 110 comes with Rs 1,999 down-payment and 0 per cent ROI.

