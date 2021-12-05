TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles Reveals V4CR Cafe Racer Prototype - Details Here

Norton Motorcycles has unveiled a cafe racer prototype called the V4CR. The prototype comes after teasing the motorcycle on social media handles for quite some time now. When TVS bought Norton Motorcycles in April 2020, the company focused on correcting several of the significant issues in the V4 Superbike. It resulted in the V4SV, which was unveiled in November. However, this new V4CR is the first new product to be shown off under new ownership. The Norton V4CR cafe racer prototype is the company's first product built and engineered at its new Solihull headquarters in the United Kingdom.

The Cafe Racer, like the V4SV superbike, is a hand-built motorbike with exotic components. A billet aluminium swingarm and chassis are also included in the prototype. Brembo brakes, Ohlins suspension components, and a titanium exhaust are expected to be among the high-end performance components. The round, LED headlight and the air intakes are likely to be standouts. Additionally, its 1200cc V4 engine, which generates 185hp peak power, is tuned in the same way as the SV's. The V4CR's fuel tank and bodywork are built of carbon fibre.

Make space for a new Norton prototype: the V4CRStripped-back and full of attitude, this V4 café racer is the V4SV's rebellious younger brother. See more: https://t.co/DkEyE9DxfM pic.twitter.com/DdGQiHZdQs — Norton Motorcycles (@Norton_Moto) December 2, 2021

The fact that Norton refers to this motorcycle as a prototype rather than a concept indicates that it will be produced sometime soon. Although price details haven't been revealed yet, the exotic components are likely to cost an exotic price too. Internationally, the Norton V4CR will be offered in two colour options: Carbon and Manx Silver.

Many details are unknown at this time because this is simply a prototype and despite TVS’ acquisition, the products aren’t available in India yet. The V4CR will make its public debut at the NEC Birmingham Motor Show on Saturday.

Norton is one of the most popular British motorcycle brands of all time and one of the world's oldest (123 years) motorbike manufacturers. In April 2020, TVS purchased it for 16 million Great Britain pounds in an all-cash deal. The Norton acquisition makes it TVS' first in the motorcycle industry.

