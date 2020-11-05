TVS Partners With Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation to Improve Customer Experience in Philippines

TVS Motor Company has announced its association with Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation. The association will be through the company’s Philippines distributor, Global Automobile Traders FZCO.

As a part of this tie-up, all TVS Motor customers in Philippines will receive Php 700 worth of Shell cards which can be availed in over 1,000 Shell outlets and select Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation retail stores. This partnership aims to improve the ownership experience for both TVS Motor and Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation customers during the upcoming Christmas festive season.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. R Dilip, Executive Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company said, “We, at TVS Motor Company are excited to associate with Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation in Philippines. Shell shares TVS Motor Company’s ethos of providing quality with class-leading technology. Since 2016, Global Automobile Traders FZCO, our distributor in Philippines, has provided the Filipino customer with diverse offerings tailored to their requirements. Our nation-wide diverse product portfolio ranging across Underbones, Backbone Solo and Business Backbone and TVS King Three-Wheeler has met with positive response. This association reaffirms our commitment to provide the best ownership experience for all our customers in Philippines.”

Headquartered in India, TVS Motor Company, ranks amongst the top ten two-wheeler companies in the world with presence in over 60 countries. Global Automobile Traders FZCO is present across multiple two-wheeler segments in Philippines including:

-- TVS Neo XR 110cc and TVS Rockz 125cc

-- TVS Apache 180, TVS Apache 200 Fi

-- TVS Max 4R 125cc

-- Scooter segment – TVS Dazz and TVS XL 100

-- Three-Wheeler Passenger – TVS King FI Euro 4

-- Three-Wheeler Cargo – TVS Kargo FI Euro 4