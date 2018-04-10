English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TVS Racing Announces Team for TVS Ladies One Make Series 2018
17 women racers from across India have been chosen after undergoing 2 rounds of rigorous selection rounds conducted by TVS Racing.
TVS Ladies One-Make Series 2018. (Image: TVS Motor Company)
TVS Racing, the factory racing arm of TVS Motor Company, today announced the team for TVS Ladies One Make Series 2018. 17 women racers from across India have been chosen after undergoing 2 rounds of rigorous selection rounds conducted by TVS Racing. Based on their best lap timings, physical fitness and racing abilities, the final 17 will now race in the TVS Ladies One-Make Series 2018.
The first round of selection process took place in Mumbai (38 entries) and Bangalore (37 entries). The final selection round with 40 riders was held at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) Chennai. The team will compete in 5 races astride the race-tuned TVS Apache RTR 200. The racers will undergo specific training under the aegis of the national champion riders from TVS Racing to improve physical fitness and hone their racing skills before the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2018 begins in June 2018.
TVS Ladies One-Make Series 2018. (Image: TVS Motor Company)
Commenting on the occasion, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said, “We introduced an all-women racing academy in 2016 with a focus on training and equipping talented women racers to enter the mainstream racing arena. With each passing year, I am delighted to see the increasing number of participants for the training and selection process – which is a testimony to our effort of creating a democratic space for motorsports in India. The 2018 team looks promising and I am confident that the rigour and spirit, which they brought to the selection rounds will translate in superior performance on the race track.”
TVS Racing pioneered the inclusion of an exclusive women racing format in Indian National Road Racing Championship (INMRC) in 2016 to provide a platform for aspiring women racers to improve and exhibit their skillset. The past season saw 15 women racers getting selected based on their riding skills and passion. They competed in 4 races as part of the TVS Ladies One-Make Series 2017, hosted along with MMSC.
