TVS Radeon 110 Review: Same-Same But Different

First thing first, the TVS Radeon sells. So much so, that it took a mere seven months for this motorcycle to go past the 1 lakh units sales milestone. But what makes it work? We spent some time with the motorcycle to find that out.

TVS Radeon has managed to bump up the commuter motorcycle sales for TVS. (Photo: Abhinav Jakhar/ News18.com)

Let’s start with the way it looks and right off the bat, it is clearly visible that the TVS Radeon has a stark resemblance to the Hero Splendor+. There are no two ways about it and there’s no way you can overlook the similarity between them either. Now since that is established, the Radeon does have a few tweaks here and there to make it differentiate itself from the rest. There is an inclusion of an LED DRL right underneath the headlamp unit which is surrounded by a premium-looking chrome finish.

TVS Radeon gets an LED DRL strip under the headlamps. (Photo: Abhinav Jakhar/ News18.com)

The other highlight is that the engine cover has been given a champagne-gold finish and there are rubber pads on the fuel tank along with some decals highlighting the 3D TVS badge.

TVS Radeon has 3D badging on the tank. (Photo: Abhinav Jakhar/ News18.com)

What I do like is the fact that almost every other cycle part has been finished in black and so are the wheels, which are 5-spoke alloys and wear tubeless tyres.

TVS Radeon gets 18-inch alloy wheels with tubeless tyres. (Photo: Abhinav Jakhar/ News18.com)

Once you look past all of this, the motorcycle does have some stand-out features as well. First, is the instrument cluster which is fairly easy to read and displays all the relevant information you would need. It also has a side-stand indicator and there is a green band on the speedometer along with an onboard light indicator which shows whether you are riding the motorcycle efficiently or not – which is a nice touch.

The design of the TVS Radeon's instrument cluster is car-like. (Photo: Abhinav Jakhar/ News18.com)

So, yes, the styling isn’t exactly a strong point for the TVS Radeon but where it does makeup with is the riding dynamics. A big reason for that is the engine, which is a 109.7cc single-cylinder unit that makes 8.4 PS of power and 8.7 Nm of torque that comes with a 4-speed transmission. The engine is refined and has a decent mid-range punch and while the first gear is short, the gearing for the second and third gear is long enough to reduce the number of gearshifts you would have to do during slow-moving traffic – something that this motorcycle might find itself mostly in. There are vibrations at the footpegs and the seat but that is when you ride the motorcycle hard and, as the instrument cluster then suggests, it is perhaps not the way this motorcycle is meant to be ridden. If you take it slow and steady, then the Radeon is an effortless motorcycle to ride in the city.

The suspension setup is good and it absorbs the bad patches of roads and potholes really well. The Radeon is also stable during turns if you want, the motorcycle can be a rather peppy motorcycle to zip through traffic.

The engine on the TVS Radeon feels refined at city speeds. (Photo: Abhinav Jakhar/ News18.com)

Other than the engine and suspension, the seat is also pretty wide. As per TVS, it is the longest seat in its class and during our time with the Radeon, we found it to be rather comfortable. Another nice touch by TVS is the chrome-finished luggage rack at the back which can come in handy for the times when you need to carry some stuff.

the luggage rack on the TVS Radeon is a good touch. (Photo: Abhinav Jakhar/ News18.com)

And perhaps what was the most impressive thing about the Radeon was the fit and finish of the panels and the quality of materials used in the switch cluster and the paint. It does feel premium for its segment.

Also, the exhaust note is hands down the best in its segment as well.

WHY SHOULD YOU BE BUYING IT?

Well, to be honest, the TVS Radeon manages to get that feel-good factor that not a lot of motorcycles in this segment are able to pass on onto the rider. It is in the minor things, like the different coloured engine cover, the fit and finishes or even the quality of the plastics used around the indicators, front and back. You get onto it, and you get a differently styled instrument cluster. More retro than funky, but that also means that it is easier to adapt to than a cluster with weirdly placed lights and ‘funky’ shaped dials.

TVS Radeon's tail light. (Photo: Abhinav Jakhar/ News18.com)

And on top of that, there is a sense of familiarity with the Radeon – and that, added with the feel-good factor, could really be the reason why it works. Yes, given what the Radeon offers in terms of quality and attention to detail, it would have been nice to see a design that isn’t that similar to the older Splendor. But still, the positive thing is that it has a design that people can instantly relate to and can identify amongst the new lot of commuter motorcycles which has been bombarded with sharp corners and vibrant graphics. And that’s why it all works, and perhaps, this is exactly what TVS was aiming for – a familiar motorcycle with up to date features and a premium finish.