TVS Radeon Special Edition with Disc Brake Launched in India at Rs 54, 820

TVS has launched the Radeon special edition at Rs 52,720 for the drum variant and Rs 54, 820 for the new disc-brake variant (all prices ex-showroom). The motorcycle gets two new colour schemes along with other features such as carburettor cover, rubber tank pad.

The ‘Commuter of the Year’ special edition celebrates the many awards that the motorcycle has won. A major addition to the motorcycle comes in the form of a disc brake. It also gets more premium looks with the new chrome-black and chrome-brown colours with new graphics.

Also new are the metal finished levers, round chromes, chrome carburettor cover, a large rubber tank pad, redesigned tank pads and a cross-stitched maroon seat. Mechanically, the motorcycle remains the same with its 109.7 cc engine that produces 8.2bhp and 8.7Nm of torque. It costs a premium of Rs 1,900 over the stock Radeon.

