TVS Raider 125 2022: Price, Mileage, Features, Colours and More

TVS Raider 125 2022: TVS Motor Company announced the launch of its 125-cc segment offering, Raider in September last year. The fresh design language, segment-first features, and aggressive pricing instantly made Raider 125 the preferred choice of many motorcycle buyers in the Indian market. The bike drew special attention from young buyers who were looking for a combination of good looks and performance on a budget. If you have been looking to buy a new 125 cc motorbike, TVS Raider is surely an option you should not ignore.

TVS Raider 125 Variant and Price

TVS Raider 125 is offered in two variants starting at Rs 87,088 for the base drum brake model. The disc brake variant of the motorbike is available for an ex-showroom price of Rs 91,597.

TVS Raider 125 Colours

TVS offers Raider 125 in four colour options - Blazing Blue, Wicked Black, Fiery Yellow and Striking Red.

TVS Raider 125 Engine and Suspension

Raider 125 is powered by an advanced 124.8 cc air and oil-cooled 3V engine churning out a maximum power of 8.37 kW at 7500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The bike claims a segment-best pick-up going from 0 to 60 in 5.9 seconds and further to a top speed of 99 km/h. The bike runs on a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels and offers a wheelbase of 1,326mm along with a seat height of 780mm. The suspension duties on Raider 125 are performed by a gas-charged 5-step preload adjustable mono-shock suspension at the rear and TVS' special as ‘Low friction’ suspension on front.

TVS Raider 125 Mileage

TVS claims that Raider 125 can deliver a fuel efficiency of up to 60 km per litre. The actual mileage in real-life conditions, however, may vary depending on various factors like road, riding style, and weather conditions among others. The bike’s fuel tank has a capacity of 10 litres.

TVS Raider 125 Design and Features

In terms of design, Raider 125 strikes distinction from other bikes in the segment with its modern style headlamps using LED DRLs. TVS has used a sporty theme for the bike's appearance drawing inspiration from its successful Apache motorbikes. The Raider 125 gets a low seat height and a long wheelbase aimed at providing better comfort to the rider. The motorbike sports many segment-first features that include a Bluetooth-enabled TFT screen speedometer equipped with TVs SmartXConnect system for performing functions like navigation, voice assists, incoming calls, and message notifications. The company also offers an optional USB charger.

The feature list of Raider includes an idle stop-start system, gear indicators, under-seat storage, and two ride modes (Eco and power) among others. The riding modes of the bike may be accessed using the switch on the right side of the handlebar.

