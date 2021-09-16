TVS Raider 125 Launched in India at Rs 77,500, Gets Bluetooth and Voice Assist

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of a new offering in the 125cc segment, called TVS Raider. Starting at a price of Rs 77,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new TVS Raider is available in drum and disc brake variants. It will come in four colour options - Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black and Fiery Yellow.

The motorcycle comes with first-in-class features such as a reverse LCD digital speedometer, optional 5-inch TFT cluster with Voice Assist, multiple ride modes and first-in-segment under-seat storage. It is powered by an advanced 124.8 cc air and oil-cooled 3V engine which churns a maximum power of 8.37 kW at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The motorcycle claims a best-in-class acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.9 secs and a top speed of 99 km/h. It also has a gas-charged 5-step preload adjustable mono-shock suspension, what TVS calls as ‘Low friction’ front suspension, a split seat, 5-speed gearbox and 17-inch alloy wheels.

On the design front, the highlight is the distinctive headlamp design with LED DRLs that have a unique design. The same shape is carried forward to the tail lamps as well. A Reverse LCD digital speedometer with Ride Modes is a unique feature in this segment and the Raider will also offer Bluetooth Connectivity and Voice Assist as an optional accessory.

The TVS Raider also comes with engine start/stop technology in order to boost its efficiency. The ergonomics of the TVS Raider, as per the company, is developed with a focus on the comfort and convenience of the rider. It has been given a low seat height and a long wheelbase for better comfort and it also comes with a side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, helmet reminder, and an optional USB charger.

KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor Company caters to customers across almost every continent. We are happy to add a new global motorcycle platform to our portfolio with the TVS Raider, which is designed for the young, digitally native Gen Z. True to its target segment, it is equipped with cutting-edge in-vehicle and connected technology. I am confident that TVS Raider shall be the preferred choice for our young consumers both in India and globally.”

