TVS Scooty Pep+ Matte Edition Launched in India at Rs 44,764
TVS Scooty Pep+ is powered by an 87.8 cc, air-cooled single-cylinder Ecothrust engine that develops 4.9 PS of power and 5.8 Nm of torque.
TVS Scooty Pep +. (Image source: TVS)
TVS Motor Company has launched a matte edition for TVS Scooty Pep+ at Rs 44, 764 (ex-showroom Delhi). The scooter is available in two new colour options – Coral matte and Aqua matte and also sports a 3D emblem, new graphics and a textured seat.
TVS Scooty Pep+ is owered by an 87.8 cc, air-cooled single-cylinder Ecothrust engine that develops 4.9 PS of power and 5.8 Nm of torque. TVS Scooty Pep+ is equipped with smart features like mobile charger socket, side stand alarm, under-seat storage hooks, DRLs, an open glove box, and TVS's patented ‘Eazy’ Stand technology which reduces the effort to put the vehicle on the centre stand by 30 per cent.
