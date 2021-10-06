TVS Set to Launch New 125-cc Scooter in India Tomorrow - Here's What We Know So Far

TVS is all set to launch a brand new 125-cc scoter in India tomorrow. While the company is playing its cards close to the chest, we speculate that the product could be the Jupiter 125. At its launch, the scooter will take on the likes of popular badges like the Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125 in India.

The scooter is expected to come with newly designed exteriors and a host of modern features to compete fairly against the segment competitors. Ahead of its launch, TVS has teased a glimpse of the scooter on social media.

From the teaser image shared by the company, the scooter is expected to have large LED DRLs on the front apron. There will also be generous amounts of chrome at various places. The company also shared the image of a semi-digital instrument cluster with the basic information.

Considering that TVS gave the Raider a new engine, the Jupiter 125 might get a reworked engine that is tuned more towards fuel efficiency and commute-focussed riding.

