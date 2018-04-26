TVS Sport Silver Alloy Edition Launched in India at Rs 38,961

TVS Sport Silver Alloy Edition. (Photo: TVS Motors)

TVS Motor Company, a leading two and three-wheeler manufacturer in India, has announced the launch of TVS Sport Silver Alloy edition. The silver alloy wheels will be available across two colour schemes – Black Silver and Volcano Red.The launch of this edition comes at a time when the commuter motorcycle recently crossed a sales milestone of 20 lakh units since launch.The TVS Sport Silver Alloy edition is powered by a 100cc engine that churns out 5.5 KW of peak power at 7500 rpm and 7.5 NM at 7500 rpm of maximum torque. It is equipped with TVS’s Econometer, with an Eco Mode and Power Mode, which is claimed to deliver better performance and a mileage of 95 kilometres per litre.The TVS Sport Silver Alloy edition shares the same specifications, engine displacement and suspension as other variants of TVS Sport which are available in 8 colour options - Volcano Red, Black Silver, Indigo Streak, Team Blue, Mercury Grey, Blaze Red, Dazzling White and Electric Green.Priced at Rs 38,961 (ex-showroom, Madhya Pradesh), TVS Sport Silver Alloy Edition will be available across all dealerships in India.