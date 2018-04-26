English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
TVS Sport Silver Alloy Edition Launched in India at Rs 38,961
TVS Sport Silver Alloy Edition launch comes at a time when the commuter motorcycle recently crossed a sales milestone of 20 lakh units since launch.
TVS Sport Silver Alloy Edition. (Photo: TVS Motors)
TVS Motor Company, a leading two and three-wheeler manufacturer in India, has announced the launch of TVS Sport Silver Alloy edition. The silver alloy wheels will be available across two colour schemes – Black Silver and Volcano Red.
The launch of this edition comes at a time when the commuter motorcycle recently crossed a sales milestone of 20 lakh units since launch.
The TVS Sport Silver Alloy edition is powered by a 100cc engine that churns out 5.5 KW of peak power at 7500 rpm and 7.5 NM at 7500 rpm of maximum torque. It is equipped with TVS’s Econometer, with an Eco Mode and Power Mode, which is claimed to deliver better performance and a mileage of 95 kilometres per litre.
TVS Sport Silver Alloy Edition. (Photo: TVS Motors)
The TVS Sport Silver Alloy edition shares the same specifications, engine displacement and suspension as other variants of TVS Sport which are available in 8 colour options - Volcano Red, Black Silver, Indigo Streak, Team Blue, Mercury Grey, Blaze Red, Dazzling White and Electric Green.
Priced at Rs 38,961 (ex-showroom, Madhya Pradesh), TVS Sport Silver Alloy Edition will be available across all dealerships in India.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
The launch of this edition comes at a time when the commuter motorcycle recently crossed a sales milestone of 20 lakh units since launch.
The TVS Sport Silver Alloy edition is powered by a 100cc engine that churns out 5.5 KW of peak power at 7500 rpm and 7.5 NM at 7500 rpm of maximum torque. It is equipped with TVS’s Econometer, with an Eco Mode and Power Mode, which is claimed to deliver better performance and a mileage of 95 kilometres per litre.
TVS Sport Silver Alloy Edition. (Photo: TVS Motors)
The TVS Sport Silver Alloy edition shares the same specifications, engine displacement and suspension as other variants of TVS Sport which are available in 8 colour options - Volcano Red, Black Silver, Indigo Streak, Team Blue, Mercury Grey, Blaze Red, Dazzling White and Electric Green.
Priced at Rs 38,961 (ex-showroom, Madhya Pradesh), TVS Sport Silver Alloy Edition will be available across all dealerships in India.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch | Behind the Scenes With the Superstars of Mumbai Indians
- Lionel Messi Scores in EU Court Battle to Trademark Name
- Priyanka Chopra Slays it in an All Red Avatar on the Streets of New York City; See Pics
- All-New Ford Freestyle Launched in India for Rs 5.09 Lakh
- Elon Musk's Recent Tweet Hints at a Surprise For Game of Thrones Fans