TVS Star City+ Special Edition Launched at Rs 54,579, Gets Dual-Tone Paint Scheme

As the festive season approaches, TVS is pinning its hopes on the Star City+ as they have launched a special edition of the motorcycle that gets a dual-tone paint scheme.

News18.com

September 11, 2019
TVS Star City+ Special Edition. (Photo: TVS)
TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of a new dual-tone special edition for its 110cc commuter motorcycle brand TVS Star City+. The new variant, targeted at the festive season, comes in white-black dual-tone lending the motorcycle a refreshed look. The special edition also gets a dual-tone seat, dual-tone mirrors and the rear springs have been coloured red, which compliments the red body graphics the motorcycle comes with.

The grabrail, engine, alloy wheels are all blacked out, while the muffle plate and the badging are finished in chrome.

The motorcycle gets telescopic front shock absorbers and a five-step adjustable rear shock absorber to ensure a comfortable ride. It continues to be powered by a 109.7cc engine that makes 8.4 Ps of power and 8.7 Nm of torque and comes connected to a 4-speed transmission. Braking duties are handled by drum brakes front and back and the motorcycle comes with a 10-litre fuel tank.

