TVS to Extend Partnership With BMW to Develop Electric Two-Wheelers in India - Report

TVS and BMW are once again going to join hands for a new partnership in India. The companies are reported too soon announce to join forces to enter the electric-two wheeler segment. Reports citing sources close to the matter have suggested that the two companies are intending to develop a new electric vehicle platform for manufacturing a range of EV two wheelers that will range from scooters to motorcycles and even new concepts.

The same report also states that the partnership will be modelled around the Bajaj-Triumph partnership but is unlikely to include equity. TVS and BMW has not responded at the time of publishing this article.

The new partnership will be an extension of the current contract between the two manufacturers for sub-500cc motorcycles for domestic and international markets. TVS currently produces the G310R and G310GS at its plant in Hosur.

The report suggests that the initial volume in the range of 50,000 electric vehicles catering t both the brands in domestic as well as international markets. The Indian automakers has pledged Rs 1000 crore for its EV business and has already set up a subsidiary to cater to the up and coming segment.

TVS’s plant in Hosur is picking up to be one of the largest production bases for the BMW bike and accounts for around 20% of bikes produced by BMW globally. The Indian maker has delivered 83,592 units of BMW 310cc motorcycles to date, according to the TVS annual report of FY21.

