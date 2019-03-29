TVS Updates Apache RTR Series in India With ABS, Starts at Rs 85,510

TVS Motor Company announced that their entire TVS Apache RTR series has been updated with ABS. The Super Moto ABS for Apache RTR 160 2V, Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 180 provides a safer ride. TVS says that the new generation ABS unit on the Apache RTR series motorcycles has been developed with a special algorithm, extensively derived out of the racing track. Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 continues to be available with Dual-Channel ABS and RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control.Here's a look at the prices of the updated Apache RTR Series (Ex-showroom Delhi) -TVS Apache RTR 160 front disc (drum) with ABS - Rs 85,510TVS Apache RTR 180 with ABS - Rs 90,978TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (drum) with ABS - Rs 89,785TVS Apache RTR 200 (carb) with ABS - Rs 1.11 lakhCommenting on this, KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company said, "Since inception; TVS Apache series have revolutionized performance biking by introducing cutting edge technology from their factory racing versions. In 2011, we were the 1st manufacturer to introduce twin channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) on Apache RTR 180, in the Indian two-wheeler industry."He further added, "In line with this tradition, today, we are delighted to announce the inclusion of Super Moto ABS across RTR 160; RTR 160 4V and RTR 180 versions. This one of a kind racing tuned ABS technology that ensures maximum dynamic performance along with cutting edge safety technology to our consumers. The motorcycles are already on sale in market to ensure proactive compliance to the regulatory requirement laid down by the Government of India.”The company also announced the launch of TVS Apache RTR 160 2V (ABS) with new features. The new model is equipped with an all-new, back-lit speedometer with dial-art, new seats and new handle-bar end dampeners for better stability and precision. The refreshed motorcycle will sport new TVS Racing-inspired graphics as well.