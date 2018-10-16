Twenty Two Motors and Kymco Announce India Partnership, To Launch Electric Scooter in 2019

Indian automaker Twenty Two Motors and Taiwan-based Kymco have announced their partnership in India. As per the agreement, both the brands will share knowledge, technology and expertise to create premium electric mobility architectures in the country.Under this strategic alliance, Kymco is bringing its electric vehicle solution called Ionex and Ionex Commercial, to enable consumers, businesses and governments to adopt electric mobility. As per Kymco, Ionex Commercial is a tailor-made EV turnkey solution for commercial entities and comprises of a complete arrangement of electric vehicles, charging facilities, removable batteries and advanced IT systems.Elaborating the strategic partnership with Kymco and his futuristic vision for EVs, Parveen Kharb, CEO and Co-Founder, Twenty Two Motors said, “Twenty-Two Motors was founded with the sole aim to change the commutation landscape in India by providing powerful smart vehicles to generation next. Electric mobility is the future of the world – a near future, not distant. We envisioned to facilitate Indian customers with smart EV vehicles and a proper infrastructure with charging stations and efficient battery and our partnership with Kymco is the next step in this direction. This unique partnership will prove to be a revolution for the fundamentals of the Indian auto sector which no one expected so far as we shall be creating a completely new ecosystem for premium EV mobility in India.”“Our association will further strengthen our existing expertise which enables us to fulfil our commitment to facilitating the Indian customers with the most innovative and powerful, smart EV vehicles,” he further said.Allen Ko, Chairman, Kymco said, “Kymco is on a social mission to change the modern transportation and India is one of the most important markets from that point of view. We found a natural partner in Twenty Two Motors as we have synergies in terms of vision, technological innovation and outlook. Together we aim to change the landscape of urban mobility in India.”“While Ionex enables consumers to go electric without compromise, businesses and governments need to have reliable solutions for charging stations, removable batteries and related IT support systems before they opt for EVs.And therefore, Ionex Commercial is here to provide a total package to empower and enable all businesses and governments to adopt premium electric mobility”, he added.The Ionex smart battery weights only 5kg and is designed to be user-friendly in every application. The eco-system offers various charging solutions including standard charging, fast charging, battery swaps, or any combination. Ionex Commercial provides a range of customizable e-scooters along with engineering services to convert existing fleets to work with the Ionex Commercial platform. It has the world’s first cloud-based EV infrastructure operating system and the corresponding business applications that work seamlessly with vehicles, batteries, apps and charging facilities.With this partnership, Flow - the smart electric scooter by Twenty Two Motors will be equipped with the advanced Ionex technology developed by Kymco. The new removable Ionex battery will be lighter in weight, easy to swap, water-proof and full-charged in less than an hour. The upgraded FLOW will also have a fixed reserve battery on board, which is constantly kept fully charged by the removable battery. As a result, the riders can continue riding for up to 20km without the help from the removable battery.The upcoming Twenty Two Motors Kymco two-wheelers and Flow will be available at the Twenty Two Kymco Experience Store in New Delhi from early 2019, followed by Gurgaon, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Pune and Bangalore afterwards.