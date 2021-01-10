Two Black Boxes of Crashed Sriwijaya Boeing 737 Flight Located: Transport Committee Indonesia

Indonesia National Transport Safety Committee chief Soerjanto Tjahjono said the locations of the two black boxes of crashed Sriwijaya Air plane have been identified on Sunday after nearly a day of searching. Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the boxes can hopefully be retrieved soon.

Indonesian rescuers said on Sunday they had detected a signal from a Boeing passenger plane that crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff with 62 people on board. A military vessel "has found the signal from (Sriwijaya Air) SJ182" and divers had recovered parts of the plane from around 23 metres (75 feet) below the water's surface, the transport ministry said in a statement, citing Indonesia's military chief Hadi Tjahjanto.

The ministry did not specify if the signal was detected from the downed plane's black box. However the black boxes were later recovered.

Rescuers earlier pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea, a day after the Boeing 737-500 crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta. Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told reporters that authorities have launched massive search efforts after identifying "the possible location of the crash site”. "These pieces were found by the SAR team between Lancang Island and Laki Island," National Search and Rescue Agency Bagus Puruhito in a statement.

Military chief Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said teams on the Rigel navy ship equipped with a remote-operated vehicle had detected a signal from the aircraft, which fit the coordinates from the last contact made by the pilots before the plane went missing.

