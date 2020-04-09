Two Children on Pocket Bikes in Uttar Pradesh Breach COVID-19 Lockdown to Donate Rs 5,000 for Welfare

Even though the entire country is undergoing a 21-day coronavirus lockdown since March 25, two children from Uttar Pradesh’s Hasanpur area set out. Both the boys were on their pocket bikes and had the intention of donating Rs 5,000 to those in need.

The two children run a YouTube channel for which they had to make this video. But soon after venturing out of their house, they were stopped by the police.

In the clip, which has been shared on YouTube, one can see them riding their pocket bikes until the police stop them. On being asked by the police, they replied that they wished to donate the sum for the welfare of those in need. The personnel takes the money and assures them that the money will reach the needy and sends the boys back home.

The video with over 18 lakh views and more than 84 thousand likes has been appreciated for the internet. However, what is being questioned by some is that if everyone steps out like this, the purpose of lockdown will not be served.

Meanwhile, in India, over 4,000 people have been tested positive for the virus and more than 100 people have died due to the same.

