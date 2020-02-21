Two Lamborghini Urus SUVs Worth Rs 3 Crore Each Stolen, Then Crashed into Each Other During Police Chase: Watch Video

In a bizarre incident that took place in Boston, burglars targeted a car dealership and took away three vehicles, including two Lamborghinis but soon enough met with an accident during a police chase. According to a report by Boston 25 News, two Lamborghini Urus SUVs and Chevrolet Cruze sedan were stolen from Herb Chambers Lamborghini. The incident took place in the Wayland area earlier this week. All three vehicles were found by the police the next morning. The vehicles were crashed after they met with an accident.

The report said that the police received a call around 3 in the morning on February 17 that burglars used a rock to smash through the glass and enter the showroom. They then stole two Lamborghini Urus worth around $2,00,000. A policeman saw the two stolen Lamborghinis and Chevy Cruze racing. The cop pulled over the Cruze but could not stop the Lamborghinis. Two people have been taken into custody for the burglary.

The report added that after a few hours police were informed that two sports cars racing around the city. The Lamborghinis crashed into each other during a police chase. The drivers of both the stolen cars tried to run away. The Boston police managed to nab one of them on the spot. The other suspect had managed to escape.