Two New Boeing CH-47F (I) Chinooks for IAF Arrives in India
The CH-47 Chinook is an advanced multi-mission helicopter that will provide the Indian armed forces with unmatched strategic airlift capability across the full spectrum of combat and humanitarian missions.
Chinook CH-47F (I) . (Image source: Boeing)
Boeing has announced the arrival of two more CH-47F (I) Chinooks for the Indian Air Force at the Mundra port in Gujarat. Earlier this year in February, Boeing delivered the first four of the 15 Chinooks on order, which was inducted by the Indian Air Force in March.
The arrival of the two Chinooks is in-line with the planned delivery schedule, as well as Boeing’s commitment to ensuring the modernization and mission readiness of the Indian Air Force.
The CH-47 Chinook is an advanced multi-mission helicopter that will provide the Indian armed forces with unmatched strategic airlift capability across the full spectrum of combat and humanitarian missions. The Indian Air Force currently has 15 Chinook helicopters on order. The other CH-47F(I) Chinooks will continue to be delivered as per schedule.
The CH-47F was made for the U.S. Army and international defence forces. It contains a fully integrated, digital cockpit management system, Common Aviation Architecture and advanced cargo-handling capabilities that enhance the aircraft's mission performance and handling characteristics. It is used by the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, National Guard and by the armed forces of more than 19 countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Japan, Italy, Greece, Spain, South Korea, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.
