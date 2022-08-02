CHANGE LANGUAGE
Two Pairs of Trains Connecting Jaipur, Hisar With Andhra Cities to Get Extra Coaches

By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 02, 2022, 15:10 IST

The North Western Railway has decided to increase the number of coaches .

The temporary increase in the number of coaches is being done for the convenience of the passengers.

The Indian Railways is taking several steps for the convenience of the passengers. Now, the North Western Railway has decided to increase the number of coaches in two pairs of trains because of the increased passenger rush. These additional coaches are being added temporarily.

This decision of North Western Railway will benefit the passengers of Jaipur, Hisar, Secunderabad, and Hyderabad. Now additional berths will be available to the passengers in trains operating between Secunderabad-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Jaipur.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of the North Western Railway, the railways decided to increase the number of coaches in two pairs of trains for the convenience of the passengers.

Temporary increase of a second sleeper class coach in Train No. 22737/22738 Secunderabad-Hisar-Secunderabad from August 2 to August 16.

Temporary increase of a second AC class coach in Train No. 12720/12719 Hyderabad-Jaipur-Hyderabad from August 1 to August 31.

