Two Qatari Military Training Planes Collide, Pilots Eject Safely: Defense Ministry

The collision occurred during a training exercise, the defense ministry's Twitter account said.

Reuters

Updated:July 10, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
Two Qatari Military Training Planes Collide, Pilots Eject Safely: Defense Ministry
Image for Representation. (Image: Source)
Two Qatari military training planes collided in mid-air, but the pilots managed to eject safely, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

"During a training flight a collision occurred between two training planes and the pilots were able to safely get out by using the ejection seat," a statement on the ministry's Twitter account said. It did not say when the collision happened.

Further details are awaited.

