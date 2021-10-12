Two-thirds of Mahindra Thar SUVs Booked Till Date Still Awaiting Deliveries

The newest version of the renowned off-roader, Mahindra Thar was booked by more than 75,000 customers but unfortunately, a majority of them are still in queue for the delivery as only one-third of the bookings have been delivered, reported CarblogIndia.

This is a significant number and there could be a few strong reasons for the situation. The vehicle was unveiled last year and witnessed an unparalleled response in the first month of the launch itself.

The ex-showroom pricing of the Thar off-roader hovers between Rs 12.78 lakh and Rs 15.08 lakh. The vehicle competes with the likes of Gurkha by Force in the segment.

Mahindra might not have expected such tremendous demand for the lifestyle off-roader. Hence, the production strategy to cater to such high demand was not formulated. Observing the initial response, the automaker announced that it will surge the production volume of the offroader swiftly.

Even after this announcement, some trims of the vehicle took almost a year for delivery in a large number of cities.

Mahindra Thar has revolutionised the lifestyle off-roading segment in India. The vehicle comes as a perfect blend of off-roading and rugged framework on the SUV and daily driveability and convenience. This is the reason consumers swarmed in unprecedented numbers to avail the SUV. The aftermath of this however has resulted in about 66 percent of the bookings remaining undelivered.

The primary reason for it is the failure to predict the demand for the SUV. Another big reason is the shortage in the supply of semiconductors which has grappled the global auto industry. These combined reasons added to the waiting period of the vehicle.

The company's much anticipated XUV700 also witnessed a significant delay in its launch owing to similar reasons. This newest entrant in Mahindra's fleet of vehicles witnessed 50,000 bookings in mere two days. If the company doesn't chalk out a product plan for it, then it may replicate Thar's story.

