1-min read

Typhoon Jebi: 51 Ferrari Supercars Destroyed at Dealership, Damage Estimated at Rs 63 Crore

The storm not only caused physical damage to the vehicles, but the salt water from typhoon also seeped into the engine bays, damaging the engines.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:September 14, 2018, 2:44 PM IST
Typhoon Jebi: 51 Ferrari Supercars Destroyed at Dealership, Damage Estimated at Rs 63 Crore
Ferrari destroyed in Typhoon Jebi. (Image: News Blic/ Twitter)
Japan is facing the strongest typhoon to hit the country in a quarter-century that slammed the Japanese west coast on 4th September, 2018. Named Jebi, the Typhoon is estimated to have wind speed exceeding 135 mph. The typhoon has left a lot of property damaged, along with 11 dead and hundreds injured. Among the many damaged buildings, cars and property, is a Ferrari showroom, where 51 supercars were damaged.

It is estimated that 51 Ferraris at an authorized dealership on Rokko Island, an artificial island in the city of Kobe worth $9 million (Rs 63 Crore) were damaged in the typhoon. According to Yahoo Japan, the storm surge from Typhoon Jebi destroyed 51 of 53 new and used Ferraris, including some that had already been purchased.

The storm not only caused physical damage to the vehicles, but the salt water from typhoon also seeped into the engine bays, damaging the engines. The damaged vehicles were trucked away to be scrapped. The dealership will use the insurance to recoup its losses.

Typhoon Jebi forced the closure of Kansai International Airport for three days and around 3,000 passengers had to spend the night at the airport. Also, around 100 cars at a seaside dealership in Nishinomiya burned after a short circuit in the electrical systems.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
