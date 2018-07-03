U.K. Based BAC Becomes First Climate Positive Auto Manufacturer in the World

BAC MONO. (Image: BAC)

Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) has become the first car manufacturer in the world to go ‘climate positive’, setting a new industry standard for climate action. Becoming climate positive means that the Liverpool-based manufacturer will contribute to the removal of more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it emits.To deliver on its commitment to protect the environment, the maker of the world-famous Mono supercar has partnered with the Poseidon Foundation. Poseidon gives individuals, organisations and governments the opportunity to rebalance their carbon footprint by supporting forestry conservation projects around the world using blockchain technology.As the manufacturer of the world’s only single-seater, road-legal supercar used primarily to enjoy the sport of driving, BAC with immediate effect, will rebalance the climate impact of its operations; namely the production and distribution of the Mono supercar worldwide.Whenever a BAC customer completes a transaction – from purchasing to servicing a Mono – they will be offered the opportunity to make an additional contribution through Poseidon’s platform which goes directly towards forest conservation.With the help of Poseidon, BAC will contribute to forest conservation projects around the world. One such project lies in Peru’s Cordillera Azul National Park, which is home to 6,000 plant species, 11 endangered large mammals, and where the average tree is over 400 years old.Ian Briggs, BAC Co-Founder and Design Director, said: “We are absolutely delighted to team up with Poseidon and take this important step towards becoming a climate-positive manufacturer. We already implement measures that reduce our carbon footprint; through our UK-based supply chain, using lighter weight materials and a higher grade of material in a more efficient way – and working with Poseidon will allow us to protect the environment even more.”