UAE Driving Licence Now Valid in Over 50 Countries, India Not on the List
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), UAE now has partnered with more than 50 countries.
UAE Licence. YallaMotors)
Acquiring an International driving licence to drive a car outside your home country can be a task in itself and who knows it better than us Indians, who face a lot of trouble outside India. However, under diplomatic tie-ups within various countries, a domestic licence can be used elsewhere. Thanks to its recent string of international tie-ups, UAE citizens can now drive a car in more than 50 countries, without an international driving licence.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), UAE has announced partnership with more countries, bringing the number of countries to over 50, where a valid UAE licence holder can drive a car outside of the UAE.
This means that the UAE driver's licence is now accepted in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Algeria, Jordan, Morocco, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan, Mauritania, Djibouti, Comoros, Tunisia, Iraq, Palestine, Spain, France, USA, UK, Italy, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Slovakia, Ireland, Austria, Greece, Sweden, China, Poland, Canada, Turkey, Norway, Latvia,
New Zealand, Serbia, South Africa, Finland, Hungary, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Singapore.
Apart from the newly announced countries, the already recognised countries where the UAE driving licence was valid includes Austria, Slovakia, Luxembourg, China, Finland, Romania, Denmark and Serbia. In the rest of the countries, motorists have to apply for an international driving licence in order to drive a vehicle.
Vice versa, some residents living in the UAE don’t have to go through rigorous driving tests to obtain a UAE licence as they can easily convert their driving licence issued by their home country to that of the UAE’s.
The list of countries are: UK, US, France, Japan, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Greece, Spain, Sweden, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Turkey, Canada, Poland, South Korea, Finland, South Africa, and Australia.
Source
