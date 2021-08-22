UAE Issues Fresh Guidelines for Air Travelers From India, Check Details Here

The United Arab of Emirates (UAE) has announced new guidelines for air travellers from India. The new guidelines suggest that passengers can take a rapid PCR test six hours before their departure instead of four hours now.

The new circular states that only transit travellers and UAE residents from India are permitted to travel to Dubai.

-Passengers can take a rapid PCR test six hours before their departure instead of four hours now. The test is mandatory for passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda.

-The UAE has also resumed visas on arrival for only those Indians nationals who have a visa or residence permit issued by the USA, United Kingdom or an EU Member State.

-For passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Ras al-Khaimah Airports (RKT), 10 days home quarantine upon arrival in RKT and 12 days home/institutional quarantine in AUH.

-Passengers would be required to wear a medically approved wristband, provided by the authorities at the airport after clearing immigration.

-As per Dubai Civil Aviation Authorities, RT-PCR Test done from the laboratories listed below will not be accepted:

1. Suryam Lab, Jaipur

2. Dr P. BHASIN Pathlabs(p) Ltd, Delhi

3. Noble Diagnostic Centre, Delhi

4. 360 Diagnostic & Health. Services

-Passengers are mandated to download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number.

-On the ninth day of quarantine, they would have to take a PCR test.

Recently, after a 7-day ban, IndiGo airline was among the first airlines to commence international flight services to the UAE. At present, stringent Covid entry requirements have been put in place for passengers going from India to the UAE. Notably, passengers travelling to the UAE from India are subjected to undergo Covid test at the respective Indian departure airport.

Ahead of this, IndiGo had announced that UAE bound flights were cancelled for a week. Industry insiders alleged that the airline ferried few passengers, who violated travel testing norms for entering the UAE.

