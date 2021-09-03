UAE Sees Massive Surge in Indian Travelers Post-Opening with Airfares Soaring

UAE has seen a massive surge in demand from travellers in India after the country reopened its borders for fully vaccinated visitors, since August 30. The fully-vaccinated travellers need to have had Covishield in India's case. With a huge surge, flight airfares have also doubled up till September 10.

Apart from the increased demand for tourism, the country will be hosting mega-events that include IPL 2021 that is scheduled to start on September 19, followed by Dubai Expo 2020scheduled from October 1 and ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021starting from October 17. This has led to a sharp rise in travel toUAE. With the T20 final scheduled in Dubai on November 14, the India-Pakistan match will be playedon October 24 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Abu Dhabi announced on Thursday that fully-vaccinated (Covishield) tourists from India won't have to quarantine but will have to take a pre-departure RT-PCR test along with another test on arrival in Abu Dhabi and one more test after a certain number of days.

Considering the upcoming events and factors, all flights to Dubai are full. According to a leading travel portal, average return fares from India to UAE have doubled up with prices from Delhi to Dubai gone from Rs16,233 to Rs 30,261. Flight fares from Mumbai to Dubai have risen from Rs 15,059 to Rs 29,471, whereas Bengaluru to Dubai has witnessed a surge from Rs17,778 to Rs 31,942, till September 10.

The United Arab Emirates has been the biggest international travel destination for Indian travellers but the country had imposed restrictions since April during the second wave of Covid, and is now lifting the restrictions gradually. The big announcement came when UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority noted that applications for tourist visas will be open from August 30 for all countries, only if they are fully-vaccinated by WHO's approved vaccines.

The Abu Dhabi government media office site also announced that people vaccinated by WHO recognised jabs won't be required to quarantine, on arrival from September 5.

