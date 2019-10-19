Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

UAE's Etihad, Air Arabia Sets up Joint Venture to Launch New Low-Cost Airline

The new airline will complement Etihad's services from Abu Dhabi and will cater to the growing low-cost travel market in the region.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UAE's Etihad, Air Arabia Sets up Joint Venture to Launch New Low-Cost Airline
Air Arabia. (Image source: Air Arabia)

Etihad Aviation Group, the owner of low-cost carrier Air Arabia, on Wednesday, announced the signing of an agreement to launch 'Air Arabia Abu Dhabi' - the first low-cost carrier of the UAE capital. Etihad and Air Arabia will set up an independent joint venture company that will operate as a low-cost passenger airline with its hub in Abu Dhabi International Airport. The new airline will complement Etihad's services from Abu Dhabi and will cater to the growing low-cost travel market in the region.

"With the emirate's diverse attractions and hospitality offerings, travel and tourism play a vital role in the economic growth of the capital and the UAE. By partnering with Air Arabia and launching Abu Dhabi's first low-cost carrier, we are serving this long-term vision," said Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group. "This exciting partnership supports our transformation programme and will offer our guests a new option for low-cost travel to and from Abu Dhabi, supplementing our own services. We look forward to the launch of the new airline in due course," he added.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said this step "demonstrates the strength of the UAE aviation sector and serves the vision driving its growth". "We look forward to a successful partnership and the launch of the new carrier," he added. Based in Abu Dhabi, the new company will adopt the low-cost business model. Its board of directors, consisting of members nominated by Etihad and Air Arabia, will steer the company's independent strategy and business mandate.

The UAE's travel and tourism sector contributes to over 13.3 per cent of the country's GDP and enjoys a prominent standing as a global aviation hub. The Middle East and North Africa's low-cost air travel model was first introduced in the UAE in 2003 and has been rapidly growing since then.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram